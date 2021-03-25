UrduPoint.com
Buner Marble Industrial Estate To Operational Soon: CM Aside Riaz Khan

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 10:10 PM

Buner Marble Industrial Estate to operational soon: CM aside Riaz Khan

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Communications and Construction Riaz Khan Thursday directed the concerned authorities to expedite the steps taken for the establishment of Buner Marble Industrial Estate and ensure its practical implementation as soon as possible

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) : Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Communications and Construction Riaz Khan Thursday directed the concerned authorities to expedite the steps taken for the establishment of Buner Marble Industrial Estate and ensure its practical implementation as soon as possible.

He said this while presiding over a meeting over a meeting in Peshawar on the progress being made for the establishment of Buner Marble Industrial Zone. The meeting was attended by Javed Khattak, Chief Executive, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development Company and Amjad Ali Khan, Director General, Environmental Protection Agency.

Javed Khattak gave a detailed briefing to the meeting on the progress of the project. He said that the marble city would provide the best facilities to attract thousands of marble manufacturers.

He said that the establishment of the estate would help in bringing together marble factories across the district.

On the occasion, the Special Assistant Riaz Khan said that the provincial government was working on priority basis for the establishment of marble zones at specific places throughout the province to prevent water and other environmental pollution from marble factories and to promote the marble industry.

The establishment of such zones would provide environmental protection and sustainability to industries, Riaz Khan said, adding, "The establishment of an industrial estate for Buner district is a very important project." He said that the establishment of Marble City in Buner would not only reduce the problem of environmental pollution but also create additional employment opportunities for the local people.

