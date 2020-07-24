UrduPoint.com
Buner MPAs Demand Action Against Gaba Publications

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 09:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Members of Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Buner Friday demanded action against Gaba Publisher for inclusion of an ill-researched chapter in a book saying the content had hurt feelings of people of the area.

Speaking in the house, legislator of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Fakhar Jahan demanding ban on Gaba Publications said that Buner was a well known and historic place that produced many famous personalities including Pir Baba.

He said that strict action should be taken against the publisher who had breached privilege of Buner people adding facts about the area people should be compiled and a documentary be filmed highlighting the achievements of people living in the area.

Chief Minister Special Assistant, Riaz Khan condemning disrespect to Buner people also demanded ban on Gaba Publications at provincial and Federal level.

He said that Buner was famous for saints and mysticism that had impacted minds of people of the whole region.

Sardar Husain Babak of Awami National Party said that it was astonishing that people of Buner who offered matchless sacrifices during reign of militancy were targeted in the book.

Provincial education Minister, Akbar Ayub also condemned the publisher for impertinence and told the house that inquiry had been ordered into the incident.

He said that Gaba publisher had not been registered with any board and the book had not been part of any syllabus being taught in private or public sector educational institution.

