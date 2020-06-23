Buner Police arrest alleged drug dealers

In a successful operation of Buner police an alleged drug dealer was arrested and recovered hashish, ice and automatic weapons from his possession from hidden compartments of the motor car during a Naka Bandi here on Tuesday

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :In a successful operation of Buner police an alleged drug dealer was arrested and recovered hashish, ice and automatic weapons from his possession from hidden compartments of the motor car during a Naka Bandi here on Tuesday.

In view of the special orders of District Police Officer Buner Sohail Khalid, the successful operation carried out by SHO Gagra Police Station, Inspector Bakhrmand Shah Khan, in-charge Chowki Diwana Baba ASI Muhammad Ali Khan and a team on a tip-off intercepted a suspected motor car number 7604-LXG, which was being driven by Bawar Khan son of Gul Fareen, a resident of Batara, Charsadda.

During the search operation, a Kalashnikov with a fixed charger and 25 rounds of ammunition were recovered from the alleged drug dealer Raj Wali Khan son of Sabz Ali Khan resident of Gagra. Police registered the case in Gagra Police Station against the alleged drug dealers.