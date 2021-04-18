UrduPoint.com
Buner Police Arrested Drug Smuggler

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 12:30 PM

Buner police arrested drug smuggler

BUNER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :Buner Police on Sunday arrested a drug dealer in a search operation against drug trafficking and recovered two kg of hashish from his possession.

According to details, Ghagra Police Station, Buner, in an operation against drug dealers, arrested alleged drug dealer Jan Nisar Khan, resident of Kalyari and recovered two kilograms of cannabis from his possession.

Police also registered a case under the Narcotics Act and started investigation.

