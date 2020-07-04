UrduPoint.com
Buner Police Presents Guard Of Honor To Medical Workers

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 08:00 PM

Buner police presents guard of honor to medical workers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :Buner Police Saturday presented guard of honor to doctors and paramedics for their frontline services in fighting corona pandemic.

A smartly turned out contingent of police led by Deputy Superintendent Police Headquarters, Muhammad Shah presented guard of honor to medical workers of District Headquarter Hospital Dagar.

Addressing the ceremony, speakers paid glowing tribute to doctors and medical staff for their sacrifices in combating corona and said they have written a new history by dedication, courage and utmost professionalism.

They said that commitment of medical workers reminisce that we would succeed in defeating corona adding that each and every citizen should support government in its efforts against the pandemic.

Later, commendation certificate were distributed among doctors, nurses and paramedics staff.

More Stories From Pakistan

