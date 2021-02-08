Buner to be connected with Swat expressway through link road: Riaz Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Communications and Works Riaz Khan Monday said the preparation of feasibility report on Swat Express to Buner Express Link road is being reviewed and to be included in the annual development program.

Talking to media during his visit to Salarzai area to review the preparation on feasibility report, he said under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said PTI's provincial government was fulfilling all the promises made to the nation.

He further said the purpose of his visit was to provide link road to Buner from Seri to Katling or Keradi wherever possible. After providing link from Swat Expressway, Buner would be on the path of development, he added.

Meanwhile, the CM's aide was informed that survey had started and soon the feasibility study report would be submitted to the relevant forum.

Expressway Project Director Barkat Ali, Zafar Chaudhry, son of local MNA Shehzad Akbar accompanied the CM's aide.