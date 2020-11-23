UrduPoint.com
Buner To Be Made A Model District: Special Assistant

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 05:11 PM

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Communications and Works ( C&W), Riaz Khan on Monday said that efforts were on to bring Buner district at par with other developed districts and to make it a model district every possible mean would be used

He informed the PC-2 for Katlang to Serai Baba, Buner Expressway has been approved and soon its feasibility would be advertized.

He informed the PC-2 for Katlang to Serai Baba, Buner Expressway has been approved and soon its feasibility would be advertized.

He said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan was making efforts for the uplift of backward and neglected areas adding road projects worth millions of rupees were underway in Buner.

Talking to a delegation at his office here, Riaz Khan further said that Katlang to Serai Baba, Buner Expressway and scores of other underway projects would change the destiny of the people of Buner on completion.

These projects, he said would not only promote tourism activities in the area but also help create job opportunities to the youth of Buner.

He regretted that past governments ignored Buner districts adding the incumbent government would spare no effort in the development of this beautiful district.

He added that the PTI government believed in uniformed development of all districts and hoped that soon all the neglected districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would show a tangible progress in all aspects

