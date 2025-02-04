Bunkers' demolition continues in Kurram as 30 destroyed

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) In Kurram district, the demolition of bunkers is progressing under a peace agreement between rival factions as till date, over 30 out of more than 250 Bunkers under police supervision.

Official sources said on Tuesday the peace accord, signed on January 4, 2025, between the Alizai and Bagan tribes, followed by residents commitment to surrendering their weapons in phases within 15 days, and the dismantling of bunkers is expected to be completed by the end of February.

Authorities have been demolishing the bunkers using explosives, with the process initiated on January 10. Both parties are actively participating in jirgas to ensure the agreement's implementation. To support the affected population, 453 vehicles carrying food and essential supplies have reached Kurram.

In a recent jirga held in Peshawar, both sides agreed to reopen the main highway and other key roads while continuing dialogue to sustain peace efforts.

The Kurram administration has requested Rs. 600 million in compensation for the losses suffered by both parties.

The provincial government has also demanded the handover of those involved in attacks on Deputy Commissioner Lower Kurram Javedullah Mehsud and Assistant Commissioner Upper Kurram Saeed Manan. The peace jirga has assured full cooperation with the authorities regarding these demands.

The dismantling of bunkers and the surrendering of weapons are seen as crucial steps toward restoring lasting peace in the region.

The local administration, along with tribal elders, continues to work diligently to ensure the successful implementation of the peace agreement.

