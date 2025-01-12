Bunkers' Demolition In Kurram Starts On Monday
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 04:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) The demolition of bunkers in Kurram was postponed on Sunday and will now begin tomorrow.
The Deputy Commissioner of Kurram has issued directives to the relevant authorities in Upper and Lower Kurram, instructing them to arrange the necessary machinery and teams for the operation.
The bunkers in Balishkhel and Kar Kili have been identified for demolition, which will be carried out under the Kohat Agreement.
Due to tensions in the area, the road from Tall to Parachinar remained closed, causing severe difficulties for the residents. Vehicles loaded with goods are waiting to proceed towards Parachinar.
Meanwhile, protests in the Mandori area of Lower Kurram caused closure of some roads. The protesters have stated that they will not open the roads until their demands are met, leaving citizens struggling to access daily essentials.
