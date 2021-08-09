Buntings, flags, banners, badges stalls set up to attract youth,children

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :The stalls of buntings, flags, banners, and badges are being set up at major highways and various commercial markets of the city to attract people particularly youth and children.

Preparations to celebrate Independence Day in benefiting manner are in full swing in the Federal capital many people also decorated their vehicles and motorbikes with national flags.

With the start of the month of August, the preparations for the celebrations of Independence Day had begun in the city.

A university student Rashid Mehmood said, "Being a Pakistani we are waiting for this big day, which our ancestor had given many sacrifices for achieving this beautiful country."A housewife Ayesha Raza said,"My children planned to celebrate Independence Day by getting discounted deals being offered by various fast foods and restaurants".

