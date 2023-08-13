Open Menu

Buntings Installing Issue: Couple Get Injuries Over Brawl Between Two Families

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2023 | 05:00 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A couple sustained serious injuries during firing after a brawl erupted between two families over buntings installing issue.

According to information, the two families of Rana community started quarrelling after the kids' buntings installation issue in connection with independence day in 291/EB.

Meanwhile, an outlaw named Rana Iftikhar alias Khara opened fire in which Rana Azhar Mahmood and his wife from the same community sustained bullet injuries. While the outlaw managed to escape from the crime scene.

The injured were shifted to the Tehsil headquarters hospital.

Gaggu Mandi police started legal action into the incident.

