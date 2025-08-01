Bunyan Al-Marsus Operation Enhanced Pakistan Passport Value: Governor
Sumaira FH Published August 01, 2025 | 06:58 PM
Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider said on Friday that Pakistan’s victory in Operation Bunyan Al-Marsus enhanced value of the Pakistani passport across the globe significantly
BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider said on Friday that Pakistan’s victory in Operation Bunyan Al-Marsus enhanced value of the Pakistani passport across the globe significantly.
During media talk at residence of former MPA, Shehryar Khan Khakwani at Shafqat Palace, he said the recent Pakistan-India war proved to be blessing in disguise, and adding that it had united all political parties as well as general public with the armed forces and India had to lick the dust.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to face humiliation after the crushing defeat, while the US president had praised Pakistan 27 times, the governor added.
Regarding the May 9 incidents, the governor said there is no second opinion as it was an act of betrayal against the nation. Any political worker or leader, who attacked national institutions and installations, must be punished. He also stated that some PTI leaders were clearly involved in the May 9 violence.
Salim Haider said PPP’s Central Executive Committee had not yet decided to accept ministerial positions.
He added that the party was supporting the government out of necessity, not enthusiasm. Commenting on the plight of farmers, the governor warned that if the Punjab government did not address farmers' issues, they might stop cultivating crops. He recalled that the PPP always provided relief to farmers, labourers, and the government employees. However, he expressed disappointment that Punjab’s farmers and labourers had repeatedly ignored the party despite receiving benefits.
He also stressed that Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan was bound by the Supreme Court’s order to convene a syndicate meeting. He assured future of hundreds of law students would not be jeopardised and that the syndicate committee will make decisions on merit. He called on PPP workers to prepare for bringing the party back to power in Punjab. During his visit, the governor also met lawyers, PPP workers, and members of civil society.
Recent Stories
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes Kuril Islands, no tsunami threat
GCC's total GDP at constant prices exceeds $456 billion
Foreign buying of S. Korean stocks hits 17-month high in July
Significant escalation in air attacks between Russia and Ukraine
UAE leaders congratulate President of Niger on Independence Day
Beijing gears up for 2025 World Robot Conference with robotics innovation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2025
UAE claims individual, team titles at FEI Endurance World Championship for Young ..
UAE wins bronze at Arab Basketball Championship in Bahrain
UAE’s ADMA International leads on day two of Abu Dhabi World Grappling Champio ..
Foreign delegation visit: Serena front road closed, ITP issues diversion plan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Three-Day Urs of Syed Shah Murtaza to begin on Friday in Thandiani53 seconds ago
-
Aurangzeb Khichi reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiri people11 minutes ago
-
Overloading of public transport raises safety concerns in DIKhan11 minutes ago
-
"Maraka-e-Haq" celebrations continue across Karachi under Commissioner’s supervision11 minutes ago
-
Experts call to break stigma around female drug addiction in Pakistan41 minutes ago
-
53,000 MT sugar released by mills41 minutes ago
-
U.S. trade breakthrough a game-changer for exports: Iftikhar Malik41 minutes ago
-
Three medical stores challaned over drug Act violations51 minutes ago
-
APHC leader term August 5, 2019, as unprecedented catastrophe, exposes India’s media censorship51 minutes ago
-
Taekwondo star Abu Huraira meets Agha Mehmood Shah, credits him for crucial support in career51 minutes ago
-
Body recovered from Kohistan Glacier after 28 years, nature’s astonishing power of preservation1 hour ago
-
15 held for overcharging1 hour ago