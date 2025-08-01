Bunyan Al-Marsus operation enhanced Pakistan passport value: governor

Open Menu

BOUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider said on Friday that Pakistan’s victory in Operation Bunyan Al-Marsus enhanced value of the Pakistani passport across the globe significantly.

During media talk at residence of former MPA, Shehryar Khan Khakwani at Shafqat Palace, he said the recent Pakistan-India war proved to be blessing in disguise, and adding that it had united all political parties as well as general public with the armed forces and India had to lick the dust.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to face humiliation after the crushing defeat, while the US president had praised Pakistan 27 times, the governor added.

Regarding the May 9 incidents, the governor said there is no second opinion as it was an act of betrayal against the nation. Any political worker or leader, who attacked national institutions and installations, must be punished. He also stated that some PTI leaders were clearly involved in the May 9 violence.

Salim Haider said PPP’s Central Executive Committee had not yet decided to accept ministerial positions.

He added that the party was supporting the government out of necessity, not enthusiasm. Commenting on the plight of farmers, the governor warned that if the Punjab government did not address farmers' issues, they might stop cultivating crops. He recalled that the PPP always provided relief to farmers, labourers, and the government employees. However, he expressed disappointment that Punjab’s farmers and labourers had repeatedly ignored the party despite receiving benefits.

He also stressed that Bahauddin Zakariya University Multan was bound by the Supreme Court’s order to convene a syndicate meeting. He assured future of hundreds of law students would not be jeopardised and that the syndicate committee will make decisions on merit. He called on PPP workers to prepare for bringing the party back to power in Punjab. During his visit, the governor also met lawyers, PPP workers, and members of civil society.

More Stories From Pakistan