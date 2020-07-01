UrduPoint.com
Buppi, Bugtis Discuss Rehabilitation Of The Oppressed Of Balochistan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Buppi, Bugtis discuss rehabilitation of the oppressed of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi Wednesday discussed about the rehabilitation of the oppressed segment of society of Balochistan with Member National Assembly Nawabzada Shazain Bugti and Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Gohram Bugti in a meeting held at PBM headquarters.

According to a press release, the MD said the PBM was providing best facilities to deserving and down trodden segment of the society.

The meeting discussed helping maximum number of deserving patients of Balochistan who were enduring fatal diseases.

The MD said the students from Balochistan were highly encouraged to get maximum scholarships for pursuing their studies.

The meeting discussed extending help to the deserving students in imparting education for the betterment and upbringing of youth of the province.

More Stories From Pakistan

