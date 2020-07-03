(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Managing Director Aon Abbas Buppi Friday inaugurated district office of PBM in Wana area of South Waziristan District.

Speaking on the occasion, the MD said the new district office would help facilitating the deserving patients of Wana enduring fatal diseases, said a press release.

He said PBM would provide scholarships to deserving university students of Wana besides bearing educational expenses of deserving junior students.

The persons injured in improvised explosive device (IED) blasts would be provided artificial limbs.

Two Women Empowerment Centres would be set up in Wana for imparting technical education among local deserving women. On completion of courses each woman would be given up to Rs 50,000 loan for starting her own business.

PBM would also bear educational expenses of deserving children.