Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) uses social media to enhance communication with outgoing manpower

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has started using social media networking sites to enhance communication with outgoing manpower for instant redressal of their grievances.

A focal person has been appointed in the Bureau to respond to the emigrants' complaints within 24 hours, a top official of BEOE told APP on Monday.

He said the BEOE had launched online awareness campaign to highlight the illegal agents and fake advertisements regarding employment opportunities abroad.

The official said a video had been made to sensitize the public about deceitful tactics of illegal tour operators and agents which was shared over 100,000 times in a very short span of time, indicating that the social media was a best way to create awareness among masses.

Around 43,000 people were following the BEOE's official page on Facebook, he added.

"Awareness is vital to avoid the exploitation of intending emigrants at the hands of fraudulent elements," he remarked.

