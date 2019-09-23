Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) pays Rs319 mln death, disability claims to emigrants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has paid around Rs319.1 million death and disability claims to the emigrants during the current year

The bureau had received some 332 death and disability claims from the emigrants during the first nine months of this year, an official source in BEOE told APP on Monday.

The emigrants, before their departure, paid Rs2,500 insurance fee and got up to Rs1 million premium in case of death or disability abroad.

