UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bureau Of Emigration And Overseas Employment (BEOE) Pays Rs319 Mln Death, Disability Claims To Emigrants

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:40 PM

Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) pays Rs319 mln death, disability claims to emigrants

Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has paid around Rs319.1 million death and disability claims to the emigrants during the current year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has paid around Rs319.1 million death and disability claims to the emigrants during the current year.

The bureau had received some 332 death and disability claims from the emigrants during the first nine months of this year, an official source in BEOE told APP on Monday.

The emigrants, before their departure, paid Rs2,500 insurance fee and got up to Rs1 million premium in case of death or disability abroad.

\395

Related Topics

From Million Employment

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar Babar’s second consecutive 10-wicket ha ..

18 minutes ago

Zulfiqar Babar’s second consecutive 10-wicket ha ..

20 minutes ago

Billy Porter wins best drama actor Emmy for Pose'

6 minutes ago

IBA organises Drone Summer Camp

6 minutes ago

Russian Sports Agencies to Present Response to WAD ..

6 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak directs price co ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.