Bureau Of Statistics (BoS) Unveils Multiple Indicators Survey Report Of Multan Division

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:56 PM

Bureau of Statistics (BoS) Punjab launched its multiple indicators survey report here Tuesday to enable government assess development needs of the people and improve further the governance and facilities

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Bureau of Statistics (BoS) Punjab launched its multiple indicators survey report here Tuesday to enable government assess development needs of the people and improve further the governance and facilities.

The survey report was formally launched in a ceremony presided over by Vice Chancellor Nishtar Medical University (NMU) Prof Dr Mustafa Kamal Pasha here.

Director General BoS Punjab Sajid Rasool, Director Development Multan division Waqas Khakwani, ADCG Hamza Salik, and other officials attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the VC said that the report would help government plan for future development and in distribution of resources.

This multiple indicator survey report was an authentic method to assess performance of education and health sectors.

Director development Waqas Khakwani said the indicators report could help districts compare their respective performances to improve further.

DG BoS Punjab Sajid Rasool gave a detailed briefing to the participants on statistics relating to Punjab.

He said that school enrollment at Primary level remained at 91 percent adding that 91 percent children continued their studies at schools in Punjab in the ongoing year.

He said that every eighth child was out of school due to child labour and one in eight homes lacked toilet facility.

One in 25 persons have access to clean potable water facility.

The report attributed the figure of average four children per family as the reason behind rapid increase in population.

