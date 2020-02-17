Bureaucracy delays projects in our country : Supreme Court (SC)

Supreme Court (SC) has been told that Pakistan has to spend overall Rs 271 billion on Pak-Iran Gas Project

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th February, 2020) Supreme Court (SC) has been told that Pakistan has to spend overall Rs 271 billion on Pak-Iran Gas Project.The court was further told a sum of Rs 3.3 billion have been spent on paperwork of the project.

Iran has completed its share of the project and Pakistan will complete it on fast track basis as soon as the sanctions are lifted. Turkmenistan gas pipeline has been completed on TAPI project and now work will start in Afghanistan.

Under third project North-South Karachi-Lahore gas pipeline will be laid. Rs 295 billion are not sufficient to complete even one project. Inter-state gas company is working on 4th project of underground storage.Inter-state company CEO told these things to the court during the hearing of the case Monday.A 3- member bench of SC presided over by Justice Mushir Alam took up the case for hearing Monday.During the course of hearing of the case Justice Faisal Arab remarked billions of rupees of people are lying since 2011 but no practical work has been done on the projects.

This is tax money of people. Why all the government projects turn slow paced. Bureaucracy delays all the projects due to which their cost goes up. Work has now been started only because the matter has come in SC.

If Iran and Turkmenistan can complete their share of project then why we can not.

He further observed the projects are not completed in our country even if money is available. Why we cannot do the work what the other Asian countries can do.Expressing his resentment over government officials coming in the court without preparation he remarked why the officer don't come in the court instead of taking tea.

An officer of additi0onal secretary level at least should come to SC rather than deputy secretary. What will this cess be of any use to industry. It is being told that with the completion of this project, industry will get gas uninterrupted for 25 years.

Gas is already being supplied to industry.Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked on one occasion government is collecting money since 2011 and project has not come out of papers so far. New projects are launched in a way as if all the previous projects have been completed.

Has government collected money in the past by leveling cess. Salaries are being paid out of the amount coming in the cess.Providing the details of amount collected under cess, Accountant General told the court funds will be provided when they are demanded in connection with the projects.The court while summoning finance manager OGDC maintained those officers should come on next hearing who could give reply to court's questions.The hearing of the case was adjourned for one day.