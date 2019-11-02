UrduPoint.com
Bureaucracy Refused To Comply With PTI Govt's Instructions To Stop Azadi March: Javed Chaudhary

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 12:43 PM

Bureaucracy refused to comply with PTI govt's instructions to stop Azadi March: Javed Chaudhary

The senior anchor believes that the police and rangers will not follow the instructions of PTI government to stop the JUI-F's Azadi March.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2019) The PTI's government asked the institutions to stop the JUI-F's march but the bureucracy refused to give any response, a senior journalist revealed.
In a tv show, famous anchor person Javed Chaudhary said that the bureaucracy was reluctant to comply with the government's orders about blocking the JUI-F Azadi March and therefore, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided not to bar the march. He said the Azadi March was allowed after the state institutions refused to respond positively to the government. He said the government collapsed when the bureaucracy refused to follow the instructions of the government.
"Therefore, I think no order will be given to stop the Azadi March," said Javed Chaudhary. "I think the police and rangers will not follow the orders of the PTI government if they are asked to stop the march," he added.


He went on to say: "the crowd is very bigger and, I think, no IG or senior bureaucrate will take the risk. So, the government will not take any risk,".

It may be mentioned here that PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took part in the JUI-F protest in Islamabad on Friday and also addressed the participants. They came hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that PTI government has failed to deliver and the country's economy has collapsed. The speechese of both leaderrs including Shehbaz Sharif and Bilawal Bhutto were very fiery speeches. And round 60,000 to 70,000 people took part in the JUI-F's Azadi March in the capital.

