Bureaucracy Should Play Vital Role In Country's Progress: Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 10:45 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Wednesday said that bureaucracy should play a vital role to put the country on way to progress, prosperity and development.

Addressing the award distribution ceremony at National school of Public Policy here, the Governor said the country was facing a number of challenges that could be resolved through firm commitment and patience.

He said the present government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was making efforts to bring reforms in bureaucracy so that they could more effectively perform their duties for enhancing the performance of their respective departments.

Chaudhry Sarwar urged the bureaucracy to perform departmental task with responsibility and honestly for facilitating the people and said that coordination should be ensured among various departments for prompt decision making.

