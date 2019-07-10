Bureaucracy too responsible for corruption: Zulfi Bukhari

Prime Minister Imran khan assistant on oversees Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari said that bureaucracy is also responsible for corruption.While addressing a conference in Pakistani Foreign Office in Washington

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran khan assistant on oversees Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari said that bureaucracy is also responsible for corruption.While addressing a conference in Pakistani Foreign Office in Washington, Zulfi Bukhari while imposing the responsibility of corruption at bureaucracy too said secretaries and deputy secretaries launch such projects that are not completed.

Regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit, Zulfi Bukhari said US officials will announce in this regard after completing their formalities .He said Sindh government is running through mafia.He said Rana Sanaullah is the Don of drug trafficking.He said terrorism has ebbed in Pakistan and a portal is being established for the promotion of tourism.Pakistan's ambassador to US are also attended the conference.