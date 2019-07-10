UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bureaucracy Too Responsible For Corruption: Zulfi Bukhari

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 01:42 PM

Bureaucracy too responsible for corruption: Zulfi Bukhari

Prime Minister Imran khan assistant on oversees Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari said that bureaucracy is also responsible for corruption.While addressing a conference in Pakistani Foreign Office in Washington

Washington (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 10th July, 2019) Prime Minister Imran khan assistant on oversees Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari said that bureaucracy is also responsible for corruption.While addressing a conference in Pakistani Foreign Office in Washington, Zulfi Bukhari while imposing the responsibility of corruption at bureaucracy too said secretaries and deputy secretaries launch such projects that are not completed.

Regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit, Zulfi Bukhari said US officials will announce in this regard after completing their formalities .He said Sindh government is running through mafia.He said Rana Sanaullah is the Don of drug trafficking.He said terrorism has ebbed in Pakistan and a portal is being established for the promotion of tourism.Pakistan's ambassador to US are also attended the conference.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Prime Minister Foreign Office Washington Rana SanaUllah Visit Government

Recent Stories

S. Korea warns of 'prolonged' export row with Japa ..

3 minutes ago

SSP along with driver killed in road mishap

24 seconds ago

Nine industrial centers to be established to promo ..

26 seconds ago

China NCPA stages opera "The tales of Hoffmann"

27 seconds ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

29 seconds ago

Russia Army Chief, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.