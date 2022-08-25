UrduPoint.com

'Bureaucracy Vital To Good Governance': Governor Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published August 25, 2022 | 08:22 PM

'Bureaucracy vital to good governance': Governor Punjab

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that bureaucracy and civil servants have an important role in ensuring good governance and development of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that bureaucracy and civil servants have an important role in ensuring good governance and development of the country.

Addressing the participants of Senior Management Course (SMC) of National Institute of Management (NIM) at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said the civil officers work side by side with the government to ensure good governance.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said welfare of people is focus of all policies of the present government and responsibility of making government policies successful rests with the civil officers.

The participants of the 31st SMC by Muhammad Masood Ahmed Chief Instructor (NIM) had called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House. They included Sabin Usman Khattak, Muhammad Shahid Dayo, Shahzad Asif, Muhammad Hamza Shafaqat, Nadia Amin, Abdul Salam Shah, Owais Ahmed Khan, Kashif Ali, Sajid Saeed Ranjha, Ali Ansar Zaidi, Shahid Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmed and Danish Hussain Abbasi.

The Governor Punjab said that by solving the problems of the people, better results in terms of performance in the institutions can be achieved. He said there is nothing better than serving the people, adding, "As a civil officer, you can get real satisfaction by serving the masses." Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the civil servants should treat the public with courtesy and positive attitude, expressing the hope the officers will devote themselves to the service of people by discharging their responsibilities in the best way.

He said political stability in the country is very important because economic development is related to it.

To a question, he said use of modern technology is very important in today's era and those nations are on the path of development which focused on research.

Muhammad Masood Ahmed Chief Instructor NIM informed the Governor Punjab in detail about the aims and objectives of the 31st Senior Management Course.

Related Topics

Technology Governor Punjab All Government Best

Recent Stories

Samsung Pakistan Showcased Its Knox Business Solut ..

Samsung Pakistan Showcased Its Knox Business Solutions, New Galaxy Z Series, Mul ..

10 minutes ago
 Anti-Terrorism Court grants bail to Imran Khan til ..

Anti-Terrorism Court grants bail to Imran Khan till Sept 1

32 seconds ago
 US-Russia Talks on New START Paused Due to Situati ..

US-Russia Talks on New START Paused Due to Situation in Ukraine - State Dept.

34 seconds ago
 SACM for providing all facilities to rain-hit peop ..

SACM for providing all facilities to rain-hit people

35 seconds ago
 President for equipping students with marketable s ..

President for equipping students with marketable skills for employment

37 seconds ago
 IGHDS is actively participating in rescue, relief ..

IGHDS is actively participating in rescue, relief operations in Sindh

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.