'Bureaucracy vital to good governance': Governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that bureaucracy and civil servants have an important role in ensuring good governance and development of the country.

Addressing the participants of Senior Management Course (SMC) of National Institute of Management (NIM) at the Governor's House here on Thursday, he said the civil officers work side by side with the government to ensure good governance.

Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said welfare of people is focus of all policies of the present government and responsibility of making government policies successful rests with the civil officers.

The participants of the 31st SMC by Muhammad Masood Ahmed Chief Instructor (NIM) had called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at Governor House. They included Sabin Usman Khattak, Muhammad Shahid Dayo, Shahzad Asif, Muhammad Hamza Shafaqat, Nadia Amin, Abdul Salam Shah, Owais Ahmed Khan, Kashif Ali, Sajid Saeed Ranjha, Ali Ansar Zaidi, Shahid Iqbal, Ashfaq Ahmed and Danish Hussain Abbasi.

The Governor Punjab said that by solving the problems of the people, better results in terms of performance in the institutions can be achieved. He said there is nothing better than serving the people, adding, "As a civil officer, you can get real satisfaction by serving the masses." Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the civil servants should treat the public with courtesy and positive attitude, expressing the hope the officers will devote themselves to the service of people by discharging their responsibilities in the best way.

He said political stability in the country is very important because economic development is related to it.

To a question, he said use of modern technology is very important in today's era and those nations are on the path of development which focused on research.

Muhammad Masood Ahmed Chief Instructor NIM informed the Governor Punjab in detail about the aims and objectives of the 31st Senior Management Course.