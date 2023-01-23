UrduPoint.com

Bureaucrats Will Deliver Lectures Under 'Aligarh Movement 2.0' In South Punjab's Schools

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 23, 2023 | 06:05 PM

Bureaucrats will deliver lectures under 'Aligarh Movement 2.0' in south Punjab's schools

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Civil Services academy Lahore is going to execute "The Aligarh Movement 2.0" initiative in south Punjab, under which budding bureaucrats have started delivering lectures to students in south Punjab schools, from pedagogic to administrative affairs and budgeting.

Thirty (30) trainee officers of Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS) were deputed on a week-long assignment as teachers at south Punjab schools and now it was the turn of Provincial Management Services (PMS) under-training officers to do the same, said Dr. Ehtasham Anwar, a brainchild of secretary school education south, while addressing PMS trainee officers during a meeting at the education secretariat here Monday.

The Aligarh Movement 2.0 was launched by CSA Lahore in coordination with south Punjab school education department and trainee officers were required to oversee administrative affairs, deliver lectures to students, budget preparation, assess standard of education being delivered, and the facilities available for the students, the secretary said.

Dr. Ehtasham said that every trainee officer would prepare a school transformation plan after the week long training.

Dilating upon the plan, Dr. Ehtasham Anwar said that it was being perceived as the continuation of unfinished agenda the Pakistan Movement leader Sir Syed Ahmad Khan had introduced 150 years back. However, he added, focus of this plan was today the policy makers and heads who run affairs to invite their attention to treat education with the importance that it deserved but never received. It will help them better understand the problems confronting school education and visualize a way forward.

Additional secretary school education Sarosh Fatima, deputy secretaries Khawaja Mazhar ul Haq, Saif Ur Rahman, DPI secondary south Punjab Zahida Batool, DPI elementary Pervaiz Iqbal, other officials and trainee officers were also present.

