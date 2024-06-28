Burewala CO Office Catches Fire, Inquiry Ordered
Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The office of Chief Officer, Municipal Committee, Burewala caught fire here early Friday destroying furniture, fixtures, other articles besides damaging record.
The fire had erupted before office hours due to short-circuit problem in the water dispenser, Baldia official sources said and added that Assistant Commissioner/Administrator Baldia has ordered inquiry into the fire incident.
After noticing fire, the office watchman conveyed information to Rescue 1122 who reached the spot and put out the fire after an hour long struggle.
The fire destroyed air-conditioner of CO office and retiring room, furniture, and other articles while flames also damaged official record.
Recent Stories
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO
Shehzad Roy praises female petrol attendant at filling station
Rs590b given to KP over years to augment capacity in war on terrorism: PM
UAE-Based Reportage Properties Expands to Pakistan, Appoints Asim Iftikhar as CE ..
Contempt case: SC accepts apologies from Senator Vawda, MQM leader Kamal
Govt to appoint Rizwan Saeed as new Ambassador to US
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Minister for minority affairs meets journalists, Sikh pilgrims11 seconds ago
-
DC Matiari directs foolproof security arrangements for Ashura-e-Muharram15 seconds ago
-
Gang of criminals smashed with five arrests, recovery of looted valuables, weapons20 seconds ago
-
Abdullahpur-Jhumra flyover complete10 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews steps against dengue10 minutes ago
-
Rs.976.6 million fine imposed on 9,583 power pilferers10 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 478 power pilferers in 24 hours10 minutes ago
-
NA passes Finance Bill-2024 with majority vote20 minutes ago
-
Development schemes reviewed20 minutes ago
-
US Congress resolution unsolicited interference: FO24 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti orders for immediate functioning of industrial zone, multi-purpose commercial complex Chama ..30 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign officially launched in KP30 minutes ago