Burewala CO Office Catches Fire, Inquiry Ordered

Muhammad Irfan Published June 28, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Burewala CO office catches fire, inquiry ordered

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) The office of Chief Officer, Municipal Committee, Burewala caught fire here early Friday destroying furniture, fixtures, other articles besides damaging record.

The fire had erupted before office hours due to short-circuit problem in the water dispenser, Baldia official sources said and added that Assistant Commissioner/Administrator Baldia has ordered inquiry into the fire incident.

After noticing fire, the office watchman conveyed information to Rescue 1122 who reached the spot and put out the fire after an hour long struggle.

The fire destroyed air-conditioner of CO office and retiring room, furniture, and other articles while flames also damaged official record.

