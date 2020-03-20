UrduPoint.com
Burewala Cylinder Blast; Three Injured Died

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:56 PM

Burewala cylinder blast; three injured died

Three injured persons who received severe burn injuries in Gagu Mandi cylinder blast, some five days back, died on Friday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Three injured persons who received severe burn injuries in Gagu Mandi cylinder blast, some five days back, died on Friday.

As per hospital sources, 10 injured of Gagu Mandi cylinder blast brought to the hospital and three of them stated to be in critical burn injuries.

On Friday, three injured as named Yasir, Allah Dita and Muddasir Shah, residents of Gagu Mandi succumbed to burn injuries.

The condition of two other persons including Abdul Razik and Aslam was stated to be serious, the hospital sourced added.

It is worth mentioning here that cylinder blast in which some 10 persons were badly injured took place near Gagu Mandi of Burewala district some five days back.

