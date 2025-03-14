Open Menu

Burewala To Celebrate 'Blessed Friday' On Mar 21

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 05:40 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) In a collaborative effort between civil society, local administration, and traders, a 'Blessed Friday' will be observed here on March 21 by offering massive discounts to citizens.

All major shopping malls, marts, city brands and grocery stores will offer exclusive discounts, with many businesses operating on a "No Loss, No Profit" basis to facilitate the public. Over 200 business establishments have already confirmed their participation in this initiative.

Under the supervision of the local administration, civil society and trader organizations have joined hands to launch this initiative aimed at providing relief to consumers.

Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmad, while addressing a meeting with representatives from various brands, shopping malls, grocery stores, medical stores and other businesses on Friday, highlighted that the event was designed to offer essential goods at significantly reduced prices.

Discounts ranging from 50% to 70% will be available and several stores will allow customers to purchase items at cost price.

The business community has assured full cooperation, ensuring that the initiative benefits the public and strengthens community bonds. “Blessed Friday” was expected to provide much-needed financial relief to shoppers while fostering a spirit of generosity and social responsibility among local businesses.

