Burewala villages hit by floodwaters after surge in Sutlej river

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) A surge in the Sutlej river hit several villages near Burewala, submerging farmland and forcing thousands of residents to leave their homes to safer places.

According to local sources, the protective embankment near Arainwala in Moza Saldira was breached, allowing floodwaters to inundate several villages, including Lakhha Saldira, Mianpur, Madher, and Basti Arain. Farmers and local youth are desperately trying to reinforce embankments and stem the flow, but hundreds of acres of standing crops have already been destroyed.

The damage extended to adjoining areas of Moza Jamlira, where a massive flow of around 90,000 cusecs swept through villages and protective structures. More than 5,000 residents have sought refuge on safer ground through self-evacuation, while Rescue 1122 teams have successfully evacuated over 1,500 people along with hundreds of livestock.

District police and administration officials rushed to the affected areas, where flood relief camps and tent villages have been set up for the displaced. Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Capt (R) Arshad Iqbal, rescue personnel from Rescue 1122, the irrigation department, and police forcibly evacuated residents from submerged settlements, ensuring they carried their essential belongings to safety.

Authorities warned that the situation remains precarious, with continuing high flows in the Sutlej posing further threats to vulnerable embankments. Meanwhile, displaced families face mounting challenges as they cope with the loss of homes, crops, and livelihoods.