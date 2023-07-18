Burgeoning food demand major challenge for scientists' community: Dr Iqrar

Burgeoning food demand is a major challenge for scientists' community and policymakers because climate change, water scarcity and environmental issues are aggravating the situation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ):Burgeoning food demand is a major challenge for scientists' community and policymakers because climate change, water scarcity and environmental issues are aggravating the situation.

This was stated by UAF Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Iqrar Ahmad Khan while addressing international training workshop on "Environmental and Social Framework standards: Bridging the Gap between Agriculture and Sustainable Development".

This workshop was organized by Institute of Soil and Environmental Sciences UAF here on Tuesday. � Dr Iqrar expressed concern over stagnation of productivity in agricultural sector and said that it could pose serious threat to food security.� World Bank representative Madam Lucienne M. Baipor said that the World Bank had been providing resources to upgrade various sectors including agriculture and technology development to cope with the challenges of food security and environmental issues.

She said that the training would provide knowledge to the participants about World Bank Environmental and Social Framework (ESF) and its TEN environmental and social standards, enabling them to understand the importance of sustainable development and its application in the agriculture sector.� Director Institute of Soil & Environmental Sciences UAF Prof.

Dr. Ghulam Murtaza said that his institute was striving hard to meet the challenges of climate change, soil and water issues with new innovative approaches. � He said that Saline Agricultural Research Center could play a pivotal role for reclamation of degraded soils in order to fulfill the dream of Green Pakistan Initiative (GPI).� Senior Social Development Specialist Imran-ul-Haq said that the World Bank was providing financial resources to the member countries on priority basis to upgrade their infrastructure and sustainable development goals so that they could achieve food security and economic stability.� Associate Professor UAF Dr. Anwar-ul-Haq said that the two-day international workshop would help to fill the gap in productivity as well as create a modern agricultural system that would be compatible with climate changes. �He said that agricultural innovations coupled with precision approaches were most important need of the hour for which all possible steps were being taken.�Environmental Specialist Sana Ahmed, Engineering Management Environmental Safeguard Specialist Asim Aziz, Short Term Consultant Hamdan Ahmed and Naqsh-e-Zahra, Prof. Dr. Asif Kamran and others also spoke on the occasion.