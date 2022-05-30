UrduPoint.com

Burgeoning Polarization Damaging Pakistan's Economy: Dr Kirmani

Muhammad Irfan Published May 30, 2022 | 11:53 PM

Burgeoning polarization damaging Pakistan's economy: Dr Kirmani

Senator Dr Asif Kirmani on Monday said the burgeoning polarization in the society was damaging Pakistan's economy gradually

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Senator Dr Asif Kirmani on Monday said the burgeoning polarization in the society was damaging Pakistan's economy gradually.

Responding to the points raised by the PTI legislators in the Senate, he said,"We should legislate in the larger national interest putting aside our personal and political grudges." Dr Kirmani urged the opposition not to divide the nation on petty issues. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership had not only ruined the economy but also damaged the moral ethics of the people.

The PTI was pursuing an ideology of creating chaos and anarchy in the country as they had termed their long march a bloody one, he added.

He said when the PTI could not manage to bring even 20,000 people in the so-called long march, its workers set fire the beautiful trees and damaged the public installations at the D-Chowk in frustration.

Taking part in the debate, Leader of the House in Senate Azam Nazir Tarar said the government would not permit anyone to take law into own hands.

He said when the PTI's unruly protesters violated the law, the security institutions came into action in a bid to establish the writ of the state.

He said those making tall claims of having no political victimization during their tenure were forgetting Senator Irafn-ul-Haq Siddiqui, who was arrested and handcuffed on the false charges.

He said the PTI's May 25 flop daram showed that the people had rejected it like its allied parties.

