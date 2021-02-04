UrduPoint.com
Burgeoning Population Hampering Country's Development: Dr Yasmin

Thu 04th February 2021 | 08:45 PM

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that burgeoning population was hampering development of the country

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Thursday said that burgeoning population was hampering development of the country.

Jointly chairing a meeting with Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Colonel (Retired) Hashim Dogar to review performance of different committees on family planning and way forward, at the Population Welfare department here, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that target-based strategies were needed to achieve population control objectives and steps must be taken to revive district committees.

She said that all stakeholders needed to come together to create awareness among people. There must be a monthly review meeting to assess the performance of these committees, she said.

The Minister for Population Welfare said that the District Population Welfare Officers must play important role for creating awareness among people on family planning. "The role of religious scholars is pivotal in creating awareness among people," he said.

Later, shields were presented to the Health Minister, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare department Captain (retired) Usman Younis and Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Barrister Nabeel Awan.

The officials of the Population Welfare department tabled suggestions to improve performance.

