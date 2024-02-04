Burglars broke into two houses and looted valuables in Wah Cantt

(@FahadShabbir)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2024) Burglars broke into two houses in two different houses in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station on Sunday and fled successfully with the looted booty worth millions of rupees.

In the first incident, burglars broke into the house of Abdul Ghafour in Quaid-e-Azam street in the same police station limits and took away cash worth Rs 3.

20 million and gold ornaments worth Rs 2.40 million successfully.

Separately, outlaws broke into the house of Muhammad Danial in the Sabri Street area and took away cash worth Rs 0.140 million and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.19 million.

Wah Saddar Police registered separate cases and launched further investigations.

