UrduPoint.com

Burglars Deprive Milk Seller From Millions Of Rupee Cash, Gold

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 28, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Burglars deprive milk seller from millions of rupee cash, gold

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Unknown burglars theft away cash, gold ornaments and other goods worth millions of rupee from milk seller's house in the Khangarh area, on Sunday.

According to details, unknown thieves entered the house of a milk seller named Irshad Hussain, a resident of Arawala Mouza Patni, Khangarh from the back of the house.

They broke the locks of the boxes and took cash worth Rs 12.5 million Five and 16 tola gold ornaments and fled away.

On information from the affected milk vendor, 15 police and Khangarh Police and Crime Scene Unit (CSU) reached the spot and started an investigation.

The case has been registered against the unknown thieves on the complaint of the victim and started the search.

It is worth mentioning here that it was a first incident of such a big theft in the history of Khangarh.

More Stories From Pakistan

