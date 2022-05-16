Burglars' gang busted; 18 laptops and valuables recovered

Islamabad police have busted a burglars' gang and recovered 18 laptops, four mobile phones and ladies luggage bags from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have busted a burglars' gang and recovered 18 laptops, four mobile phones and ladies luggage bags from their possession.

Two robbery incidents occurred at girl's hostel in the jurisdiction of Police Station Shahzad Town, when inmates left for their native town to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr.

The IGP Islamabad Ahsan Younas took strict notice of the incident and directed the police to arrest the culprits on priority, a news release on Monday said.

A special police team headed by SHO Shahzad Town Fazal Khaliq along with ASI Akhthar Abbas, ASI Zaheer Ahmed and other officials arrested the accused with use of latest technology and human sources. The accused were identified as Inam ul Rehman, Maaz Khan and Sami ullah.

11 laptops were recovered in case no. 319/22 section 380/457/411 and 06 laptops and two mobile phones in case no. 326/22 section 380/457/411 from their possession. Further investigation is underway.