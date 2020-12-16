Burglars gang tracked down in Khanewal, one held

(@FahadShabbir)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Khanewal police have tracked down a gang of burglars with the arrest of an alleged criminal and recovered stolen cash worth Rs 350,000 from his possession, police said on Wednesday.

DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem distributed the recovered cash among the complainants of the cases concerned today, police spokesman said.

The DPO had deputed a special team taking notice of rising incidents of thefts and burglaries. The police team employed modern means of investigations and arrested accused Akhtar after a laborious effort.

The accused confessed to his involvement in two theft cases including a burglary and further investigations were in progress to recover more stolen property and information about other gang members.

The DPO has announced cash prizes and appreciation certificates for ASI Mian Ghaus and other members of his team.