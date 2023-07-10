Burglars loot valuables from house

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Burglars broke into a house in lane 4 area in the limits of Wah Cantonment Police station and took away Pakistan and foreign Currency, cash, gold ornaments and cell phone worth Rs 1.50 million.

The victim Tanveer Aftab has reported to police that he along with his family went out of the house when burglars brokeinto his house and took away 20 lakh Dirham, 7 tola gold ornaments, cell phone and other valuables and fled away successfully. Police registered a case and launched further investigation.