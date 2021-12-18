Burglars manage to escape with million of rupees from spare-parts shop

UrduPoint.com

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Armed robbers managed to escape with cash worth of million of rupees from an auto spare-parts shop after breaking its locks on previous late night.

According to city police, unidentified number of thieves got into auto spare parts' shop of the owner named Nasir Hussain last night and escaped with about Rs. 430,000.

Among other acts of robbery and mugging, a motorbike CD-70 was stolen form Shah Jamal intersection areas and in another citizen Farooq s/o Shameer Ali was deprived from his animals.

The residents of the area held a protest on increasing burglary and theft incidents which were reported to have been occurring continually in the area.

They said that thieves were on stealing spree but nobody came up to restrict their movements to save people of the district.

