Burglars shoot, injure farmer

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A young farmer was, reportedly, injured while putting up resistance during armed robbery, police said on Tuesday.

The victim named Muhammad Arif was sleeping on the roof top of a tubewell to guard his solar plates. He came down under extreme weather packed with strong wind.

As soon as he moved down the stairs, robbers hiding at courtyard, were suspected to steal solar plates, opened fire on the man. As result, he was critically injured as two bullets hit him. The burglars fled the scene while firing as the farmer raised hues and cries.

The wounded farmer was removed to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital.

The city police station registered case and started investigation.