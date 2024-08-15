Burglary At Almas Bobi House: 4 Suspects Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Civil Lines police here on Thursday arrested four thieves and recovered stolen cash and valuables from their possession.
According to a police spokesman, the police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested Dawood, Zarnain, Faizan and Ethesham, who were accused of stealing cash and valuables from the house of a transgender, Almas Bobby. An amount of Rs 1.5 million in cash, mobile phones and other items were recovered from their possession.
City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani had given instructions to the officers to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused and the recovery of the stolen money.
Civil Lines Police arrested the accused using all means including human intelligence.
CPO appreciated SP, Potohar and Civil Lines Police for arresting the accused and recovering the stolen amount.
The accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.
As per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab, all available resources are being utilized to protect the rights of transgenders and provide them legal support, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 August 2024
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foreign tourists are safe in flood-hit Astore: NDMA tells PM1 hour ago
-
Over one million tourists flocked to Tharparkar in 15 days9 hours ago
-
Sindh Cabinet approves land allotment for Solar Parks in Karachi, Jamshoro: Sharjeel10 hours ago
-
Suspected monkeypox first case reported in Mardan10 hours ago
-
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st12 hours ago
-
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest12 hours ago
-
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production12 hours ago
-
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in upper parts till Aug 2012 hours ago
-
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children12 hours ago
-
PMDC to issue digital license certificates13 hours ago
-
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC13 hours ago
-
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"13 hours ago