Burglary at Almas Bobi House: 4 suspects arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Civil Lines police here on Thursday arrested four thieves and recovered stolen cash and valuables from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and arrested Dawood, Zarnain, Faizan and Ethesham, who were accused of stealing cash and valuables from the house of a transgender, Almas Bobby. An amount of Rs 1.5 million in cash, mobile phones and other items were recovered from their possession.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Hamdani had given instructions to the officers to ensure the immediate arrest of the accused and the recovery of the stolen money.

Civil Lines Police arrested the accused using all means including human intelligence.

CPO appreciated SP, Potohar and Civil Lines Police for arresting the accused and recovering the stolen amount.

The accused would be challaned with concrete evidence.

As per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab and Inspector General of Police Punjab, all available resources are being utilized to protect the rights of transgenders and provide them legal support, CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani said.