Burglary Gang Busted
Faizan Hashmi Published June 04, 2024 | 02:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Local police arrested three members of a dacoit gang with goods worth a million ruppees recovered from their possession.
The arrested alleged criminals including Muhammad Arsalan, son of Nasir alias Tili is ring leader of the gang called Arsalan gang.
The rest of two accused being held including Usama Iqbal, son of Iqbal Rajput and Adil, son of Jamal Hussain Rajput.
The goods worth a million rupees were recovered along with a motorbike and nine lakh rupees cash also recovered from the accused people.
In preliminary investigation, the accused have confessed to be involved in more than 22 cases of robbery, theft and other strate crimes.
The action was initiated under supervision of SP City Division Hassan Raza Khaki who constituted a team led by ASP Dr Anam Tajamal with another member as SHO of New Multan police station, Mohammed Ramzan.
The recovered goods were stated to be handed over to real owners after the recovery, it was said.
