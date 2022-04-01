UrduPoint.com

Burgles Gathered To Topple The IK Govt, Sheikh Rashid

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2022 | 03:48 PM

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday that burgles and conscience sellers have been united to topple the government of Prime Minister(PM) Imran Khan(IK) so that they could continue their looting agenda

Addressing a ceremony at Viqar-un-Nisa College for Women getting the status of University, he termed the day next very crucial for Pakistan's politics.

Rashid said that he favoured early and transparent elections so that the people could elect honest members into the houses and reject those who looted the motherland ruthlessly.

Sheikh said that people liked Imran Khan despite the increase in the inflation rate, and Prime Minister has become more popular due to the foolishness of the opposition.

The Interior Minister added that he was thinking about retiring from politics, but he was standing with Imran Khan like a rock at this critical moment.

" I am grateful to PM Imran Khan, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar for awarding the status of University to Viqar-un-Nisa College," adding due to legal complications, the status of Waqar-ul-Nisa College was delayed.

The Minister informed that around 264 educated girls of Rawalpindi would get jobs in the University. Now, Rawalpindi is one of the cities in Pakistan with four women's universities.

In education, Rawalpindi was number one in Pakistan, and the daughter of a rickshaw driver belonging to RWP had topped CSS examinations.

Sheikh Rashid said that the security forces had killed all the terrorists who murdered 70 people in the Peshawar blast.

Parliamentary Secretary Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Director Colleges Sher Satti, and administration and faculty members, besides many female students, were present on the occasion.

