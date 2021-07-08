UrduPoint.com
Burhan Wani A Symbol Of Kashmiris' Resistance To India's Occupation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 01:50 PM

Burhan Wani a symbol of Kashmiris' resistance to India's occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Burhan Muzaffar Wani has become a symbol of the Kashmiris' resistance against India's illegal occupation and he is a legend for the struggling people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir as he lives in their hearts and minds.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service on Thursday said that Burhan Wani along with two associates was martyred by Indian troops in a fake encounter in Kokernag area of Islamabad district on July 8, 2016. The killing triggered a mass uprising that continues till now. During the period, 1425 people had been killed and thousands injured by the troops. Besides, the report said, at least 29656 people were critically injured due to use of brute force on peaceful demonstrators and mourners by the occupational troops in the territory during the period. It said that thousands of Hurriyat leaders, activists, politicians and civil society members have been facing illegal detentions in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

It said, Burhan Wani's martyrdom infused new life to the Kashmiris' freedom movement, adding, fascist India can snatch Burhans physically, but it can't kill the freedom sentiment of the Kashmiri people. The report maintained that Burhans will keep on coming till Kashmir attains freedom from Indian yoke.

The report said, Kashmiris are observing Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary on July 8 as 'Resistance Day' and reiterate the pledge to continue the martyrs' mission till success.

India can't subdue passion for freedom by resorting to merciless killings in IIOJK and the people of Kashmir will keep on treading the Burhan's path till freedom from India, it maintained.

The report said, Kashmiris are observing Martyrs' Week to pay homage to those who offered their lives in the way of freedom. It said, the Week is reminiscent of the highest price being paid for freedom by resilient Kashmiris, adding that the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has called for shutdowns, public marches, special prayer meetings to mark the Martyrs' Week It said, martyrs are the real assets of the Kashmiris' freedom movement and it the blood of martyrs which has kept the struggle for securing right to self-determination alive among the people of IIOJK. It pointed out that death over slavery is the message of the Kashmiri martyrs for India, adding Kashmiris' valiant fight against fascist India will remain a golden page in history.

The KMS report said, India can't subdue the brave Kashmiris' spirit for freedom through its military might and they will continue to lay down their lives until freedom from Indian yoke. No power can stop the Kashmiri people's march towards freedom as Kashmiris are destined to win freedom and Indian defeat in IIOJK is writing on the wall, the report maintained.

