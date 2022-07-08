UrduPoint.com

Burhan Wani An Icon Of Kashmiris' Struggle Against India's Oppression: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published July 08, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Burhan Wani an icon of Kashmiris' struggle against India's oppression: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday termed martyred Kashmiri youth Burhan Muzaffar Wani as a symbol of Kashmiris' courageous resistance against the Indian occupation.

On the sixth martyrdom anniversary of Wani, the prime minister paid tribute to him and said the Indian troops in Occupied Kashmir unjustifiably tortured Wani and forced him to pick guns instead of education.

PM Sharif said Burhan Wani was the dear son of a Kashmiri mother who used to teach Holy Quran and of a teacher father who taught students.He said Wani had written a chapter of great sacrifice against the illegal occupation of India and added that even 0.

9 million troops could not deter the commitment of such brave sons of soil.

The prime minister said for over 70 years, the courageous Kashmiri people were struggling for their right to self-determination.

He urged the international community, particularly the United Nations to ensure implementation of the resolutions of the Security Council by holding a plebiscite in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He vowed Pakistan's continued support to the just struggle of the Kashmiri people and prayed for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs including Burhan Wani.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Shahbaz Sharif Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Education Jammu Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful res ..

Pakistan urges world to play role for peaceful resolution of J&K dispute

16 minutes ago
 Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases clo ..

Imran Khan used my videos to get his NAB cases closed: Tayyaba Gull

37 minutes ago
 Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X8 ..

Tell Stories Through Moments Captured with vivo X80

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

Dubai Customs announces Eid al-Adha working hours

1 hour ago

More Monsoon Rains Predicted During Eid Holidays–NDMA Issued New Advisory

1 hour ago
 Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

Hajj pilgrims to perform 'Waqoof-i-Arafat' today

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.