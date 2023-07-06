MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) while paying eulogizing tributes to illustrious Kashmir freedom struggle leader Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani, has reiterated its pledge to take the ongoing liberation struggle to its logical conclusion.

In a statement issued here Thursday, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq ur Rehman, while lauding the supreme sacrifices rendered by Burhan Wani and his family, said, "Burhan Wani, who imbibed a new spirit in the resistance movement by sacrificing his life, will always be remembered in the history of Kashmir as a symbol of courage and resistance".

He said the Kashmiri nation will continue the mission of Shaheed Burhan Wani and other martyrs who laid down their precious lives for the noble cause of freedom from Indian occupation.

Hailing the unmatched sacrifices of the Kashmiri nation, he said that the resilience of the Kashmiri nation stands witness to the fact that India has miserably failed in its attempts to suppress Kashmiris' freedom struggle despite using its military might. Paying rich tributes to martyrs of Kargil Shaheed Abid Ali Khan, Muhammad Aslam Shah, Altaf Ahmed Shah and Nazir Ahmed Qurashi who were martyred by Indian air shelling at Kargil on July 4, 1999.

Stressing the need for early resolution of the Kashmir dispute, the spokesman said that it was high time that the world should realize the fact that peace in the restive region would remain a distant dream unless the lingering dispute was resolved in line with the wishes and aspirations of Kashmiri people.

"Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory that needs to be resolved in accordance with the resolutions of the United Nations Security Council", the spokesman said.

Urging the world community to help stop continued bloodshed and violence in the region, the spokesman said there was a dire need that the world should take effective notice of the systematic genocide in Kashmir.

Referring to the worsening political and human rights situation in the occupied territory, he said, "Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir have crossed all limits of barbarism and brutality".

He said that India's hands were stained with the blood of Kashmiris. Citing the presence of over 6,000 unmarked mass graves, ruthless killings of youth in fake encounters in Kashmir, he said, "India is the largest terrorist country in the world whose forces have been engaged in systematic genocide in Occupied Kashmir".

Terming Hindutva ideology as a threat to peace and stability in the region, the spokesman said," after August 5, 2019, India has turned Occupied Kashmir into a military cantonment where basic human rights of citizens are denied and innocent Kashmiris are being martyred by Indian occupying forces".

Meanwhile, the JKNF spokesman, while reiterating his party's full support to APHC's call for a strike on the day, appealed to the Kashmiri masses to observe a complete strike on the day to pay homage to Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani and other Kashmiri martyrs who sacrificed their precious lives for the freedom and dignity of the nation.