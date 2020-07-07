MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) : Jul 07 (APP):People of Jammu and Kashmir dwelling either side of the line of control and rest of the world will observe the 4th martyrdom anniversary of eminent young martyred of Kashmir freedom struggle Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 8, to pay tributes to the freedom fighter, who introduced new trends to fight against Indian occupation.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir AJK), mass public rallies and demonstrations besides special prayer meetings for Shaheed Wani and other Jammu & Kashmir martyrs would be organized in all the ten district and tehsil headquarters including the capital city of Muzaffarabad, the organizers said.

In United Kingdome, which contains over a million of Pakistani and Kashmiri expatriates hailing from various parts of the country mostly AJK besides overseas Pakistanis, Kashmiris rights outfit – Global Pakistan Kashmir Supreme Council will hold a rally in front of the Indian High Commission in London to mark the martyrdom anniversary of the departed hero of the Kashmir freedom struggle with strong protest against the martyrdom of the Shaheed Burhan Wani by the armed Indian military and para military troops this day on July 08, 2016, GPKSC Chairman Raja Sikander Khan and the President of the organization Kala Khan had announced in London on Monday.

"Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council will observe the 4th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July 8 holding a protest march at 1:00 p.m. outside the Indian High Commission London", Chairman Global Pakistan & Kashmir Supreme Council International Raja Sikander Khan has said.

Raja Sikander appealed in his video message to all UK-based Pakistani, Kashmiri Diaspora besides all other human rights, freedom and peace-loving people from rest of the world, settled in UK, who believed in human rights to participate in this peaceful protest outside the Indian High Commission on Wednesday to show their support and solidarity for the freedom struggle of the innocent people of IOJ&K commemorating the 4th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Burhan Wani who gave the supreme sacrifice of his life for the liberation of the motherland from the Indian manacles for the brighter future of the new coming Kashmiri generation to live freely without any fear or atrocities being perpetrated by the fascist India in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir state for past over 73 years.

The chairman GPKSC also appealed to all the participants to make sure, on this occasion, to adhere to the government guidelines of COVID-19 particularly wearing face masks along with plastic hand gloves keeping one meter distance in the scheduled protest rally in front of the Indian High Commission in London.

In Occupied Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) paid glowing tributes to renowned youth Kashmiri leader Burhan Muzaffar Wani ahead of his fourth martyrdom anniversary being observed on July 8.

The APHC spokesman in a statement on Tuesday announced to stage protest strike across the occupied Kashmir on Wednesday to convey a message to the world particularly the United Nations that the people of Jammu and Kashmir completely reject forcible occupation of their motherland. Burhan Wani was extra-judicially shot dead along with two other colleagues by occupations Indian troops in Kokernag area of Annantnag Islamabad this day four years ago on July 8,2016.

The spokesman said that the 8th of July would be observed as Youm–e-Istiqlal [Freedom Day] to reiterate the Kashmiris' resolve that they would continue their struggle for right to self-determination through thick and thin.

In Mirpur, a special prayer meeting to observe Shaheed Burhan Wani's martyrdom anniversary is scheduled to be held to pray for upholding the status of the martyred young kashmiri leader and his Shaheed companions in Jannah.

22-year-old Shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani had secured the great honour to infuse a new spirit and more vigor among the Kashmiri youth to perpetuate the 73-year-old Kashmir freedom movement through persuading the Kashmiri youth for the freedom struggle through the social media besides to apprise the external world of the exceptional importance of the Kashmiris indigenous struggle for freedom of the motherland from Indian yoke. He was gunned down by the Indian occupational forces in Bamdoora Kukernaag area of the occupied valley on July 8 in 2016 in a fake encounter. India had announced Rs. One million head-money for shaheed Burhan Muzaffar Wani declaring him the most-wanted.

It may be recalled that Burhan Wani was seen as the main draw for many young and educated boys in South area of the occupied Kashmir turning into freedom fighters few months before his martyrdom at the hands of the Indian occupational forces.

He featured in videos and photos posing with weapons and taunting the Indian occupational security forces, which were circulated on Facebook and WatsApp in an attempt to recruit young Kashmiri generation in the freedom struggle.