MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali has said that the 5th martyrdom anniversary of Burhan Muzaffar Wani will be commemorated as Resistance day.

In a statement issued to the media here on Tuesday, Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that July 8, 2016 was an important day of the state's resistance movement when the young Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani got martyrdom while fighting for freedom.

He maintained that the armed struggle of Burhan Muzaffar Wani was aimed for the secure and peaceful future of upcoming generation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

"This day reminds us that Kashmiri people are determined for their independence from India and we will continue our struggle till our last breath", Ghazali added.

He stated that people of the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, would continue to fight for the independence of their beloved homeland.

He said resistance rallies would be held in Azad Kashmir on July 8 to pay tribute to the great young martyr. Ghazali further said people of Jammu and Kashmir were committed to resist against Indian aggression and their struggle would continue until United Nations implements its resolutions on Kashmir.