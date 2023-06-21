MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday announced to observe the 7th martyrdom anniversary of the great Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July as 'Resistance Day'.

Addressing a press conference, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said the Kashmiri martyrs like Burhan Wani, who had sacrificed their lives for the freedom of their motherland were true heroes of the nation. Flanked by Usman Ali Hashim, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, Liaquat Ali Rana, Muhammad Kamran, Dr. Safeer Ahmed Sheikh and Qasid Farooq, Ghazali said Wani added a new chapter to the resistance movement against Indian state oppression.

He said Wani Shaheed had declared "resistance" as the only solution for the freedom of Kashmir from the Indian military occupation.

The Kashmiri youth like Burhan Wani resorted to the armed resistance because of the persistent silence and inaction of the international community towards the worst human rights violations and sufferings of the people of occupied state for decades at the hands of Indian forces, he added.

The United Nations had adopted some 18 resolutions on the Kashmir dispute but the same could not be implemented leaving no option except armed resistance for the Kashmiris, Ghazali said.

He also paid tribute to other Kashmiri martyrs, including Dr Sabzar, Dr. Manan Wani, Prof. Rafee Butt, Dr. Saif Ullah, Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Engr. Abdul Basit, Zakir Musa, Abu Hunzala, Riaz Ahmed Naiko, Dr. Waseem, Junaid Ahmed Sehrai, Engr. Hilal Ahmed Wani, Zeenat ul islam and Zia Mustafa.

He said on July 8, Rallies would be held across Azad Jammu and Kashmir to pay homage to the martyrs who fought for the freedom of the state from Indian military occupation.