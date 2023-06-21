UrduPoint.com

Burhan Wani's Martyrdom Day To Be Marked As 'Resistance Day': Pasban-e-Hurriyat

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Burhan Wani's martyrdom day to be marked as 'Resistance Day': Pasban-e-Hurriyat

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2023 ) :The Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday announced to observe the 7th martyrdom anniversary of the great Kashmiri freedom fighter Burhan Muzaffar Wani on July as 'Resistance Day'.

Addressing a press conference, Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmed Ghazali said the Kashmiri martyrs like Burhan Wani, who had sacrificed their lives for the freedom of their motherland were true heroes of the nation.  Flanked by Usman Ali Hashim, Muhammad Fayyaz Khan, Liaquat Ali Rana, Muhammad Kamran, Dr. Safeer Ahmed Sheikh and Qasid Farooq, Ghazali said Wani added a new chapter to the resistance movement against Indian state oppression.

He said Wani Shaheed had declared "resistance" as the only solution for the freedom of Kashmir from the Indian military occupation.

The Kashmiri youth like Burhan Wani resorted to the armed resistance because of the persistent silence and inaction of the international community towards the worst human rights violations and sufferings of the people of occupied state for decades at the hands of Indian forces, he added.

  The United Nations had adopted some 18 resolutions on the Kashmir dispute but the same could not be implemented leaving no option except armed resistance for the Kashmiris, Ghazali said.

He also paid tribute to other Kashmiri martyrs, including Dr Sabzar, Dr. Manan Wani, Prof. Rafee Butt, Dr. Saif Ullah, Dr. Bilal Ahmed, Engr. Abdul Basit, Zakir Musa, Abu Hunzala, Riaz Ahmed Naiko, Dr. Waseem, Junaid Ahmed Sehrai, Engr. Hilal Ahmed Wani, Zeenat ul islam and Zia Mustafa.

He said on July 8, Rallies would be held across Azad Jammu and Kashmir to pay homage to the martyrs who fought for the freedom of the state from Indian military occupation.

Related Topics

India United Nations Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Same Azad Jammu And Kashmir July From

Recent Stories

Global Village tops list of most visited destinati ..

Global Village tops list of most visited destinations in UAE

25 minutes ago
 NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federatio ..

NOC reviews readiness of four UAE sports federations for Paris 2024 Olympics

25 minutes ago
 Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in As ..

Khadija Shah approaches court with bail plea in Askari Tower attack case

1 hour ago
 Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to ..

Humaima Malik praises Emraan Hashmi's devotion to religion

1 hour ago
 China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

China lashes back as Biden labels Xi a 'dictator'

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of politi ..

Sheikh Rashid highlights adverse effects of political instability on foreign inv ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.