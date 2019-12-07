Burma bridge on Lehtrarr Road to be completed by March 2020

Construction of Burma Bridge at Lehtrarr Road is being carried out at fast pace

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th December, 2019) Construction of Burma Bridge at Lehtrarr Road is being carried out at fast pace. In line with instructions of authorities effective monitoring is being carried out to ensure quality and timely completion of the project.The project would be completed by the end of March, 2020.

In this connection, after completing test load pilling, data was forwarded to consultant for final designs of piles of the bridge. Designs would likely to be received shortly, after that embedment and pile lowering work will be carried out.

Furthermore, casting of 10 gridder has also been completed while work on piers columns has been taken up while nullah protection work is also being taken up simultaneously.

Efforts are being made to complete the project within in given time frame.Construction of Burma Bridge remained stuck for several years, due to which people of the locality and the commuters using Lehtrarr Road were facing difficulties as traffic jams in the vicinity was regular feature.

Incumbent management of the authority, cognizing the importance and public utility of the project, removed all hurdles, allocated funds and commenced work on the bridge in the end of September this year.