Burn center OPD Complex inaugurated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :Burn center OPD Complex, one of the largest burns centre in Asia with 66-bed burns care facility with all medical and operational services to the burns victims was inaugurated here on Saturday.

Managing Director, Pak Suzuki Motor Masafumi Harano, while inaugurating the complex informed that the complex would extend medical care to the needy ensuring safe environment for patients, staff and visitors free of charge.

The complex was constructed by Pak Suzuki as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects, said a statement on Saturday.

The OPD Complex will also help improve the clinical training of medical students.

Acting Consul General of Japan, Katsunori Ashida, prominent social worker, Faisal Edhi and other notables were also present on the occasion.

Atlas Group announced their full support of the Friends of Burns Centre by renovating its operation theatres, the statement said.