Burning goat trotters in public places: five booked

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :The police here booked five persons on the charge of burning goat/cow trotters and skulls (siri, paye) at public places during Eid days.

A spokesman of local administration said here on Monday that the government had prohibited burning of 'siri paye' of sacrificial animals at public places, commercial areas, markets, bazaars, roadsides etc.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) City Muhammad Ayub Bukhari along with his team visited various areas of the city and found five persons including Ali Hasan, Taj Din, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Ahmad and Muhammad Waseem violating the ban in city area in Jhang bazaar. Cases were registered against them, he added.