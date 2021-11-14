UrduPoint.com

Burning Of Chemicals Not To Be Tolerated In The City

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 08:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :District Surveillance Officer Dr Waqar Ahmed on Sunday warned for strict action to be taken against the violaters of the anti-smog protocol act, saying, no one would be allowed to burn the chemicals and waste in the city.

While talking to APP, he said that on the instruction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, immediate measures were being taken to combat the looming threat of smog this year.

He said there was a need to adopt the preventive measure and increase awareness to mitigate the factors behind smog. Dr Waqar asked the people to wear face masks to protect themselves from breathing problems, eyes, nose and throat infections.

He further recommended avoiding physical activity such as walking at evening and morning timing and advised the people to drink plenty of water and clean houses with wet cloths instead of the besom.

The surveillance officer advised that wearing protected sunglasses while going outside could be helpful to avoid any eye infection.

He said that smog might affect human health during the winter season due to the change of climate and environmental pollution. "Promotion of tree plantation is vital for avoiding smog and checking ecological pollution," he added.

